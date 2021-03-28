Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,427 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 588,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Darden Restaurants worth $70,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.5% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 499,236 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.85.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.12. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.07. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

