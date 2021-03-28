Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $69,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $124.96 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $185.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -195.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.40.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $588,411.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,640.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 614,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,101,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,672 shares of company stock worth $15,533,596 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

