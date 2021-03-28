Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,882 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of ON Semiconductor worth $71,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $40.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

