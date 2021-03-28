Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 53,023 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,023 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.44% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $67,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSM opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.22 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.89.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $361,074.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 67,796 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,339 shares of company stock worth $7,019,914. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

