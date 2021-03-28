Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 445,587 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,587 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Avantor worth $75,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 33.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370,236 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,450,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,266,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,849,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Avantor by 748.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,159,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,906 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $1,654,197.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,728 shares of company stock worth $4,448,841. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 238.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $31.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.