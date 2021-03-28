Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,988 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 890,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $73,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 47.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in GoDaddy by 646.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in GoDaddy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,462.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $283,260.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,213,032.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,235 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,902. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $77.14 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.63 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average of $79.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

