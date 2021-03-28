Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a growth of 261.1% from the February 28th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $177,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 506,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,616.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 485,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 400,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

