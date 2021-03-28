CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 394.1% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CNFN remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,674. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09. CFN Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
About CFN Enterprises
