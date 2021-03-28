CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 394.1% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNFN remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,674. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09. CFN Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises Inc, a digital media and e-commerce company, owns and operates CFN Media, the media network for the legal cannabis, CBD, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

