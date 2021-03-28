Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 619,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 30,928 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $16,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. 23,769,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,527,959. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of -366.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

