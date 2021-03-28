Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 2,480 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,653. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.45. The company has a market capitalization of $151.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $219.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.24.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

