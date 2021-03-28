Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 10.48% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XMHQ traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $76.96. The company had a trading volume of 43,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,288. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $78.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.56.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.