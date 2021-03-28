Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 38,270 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,889. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $87.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

