Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 227 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,004,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,160,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,264,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,734,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the period.

SCHG stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $128.62. 332,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,066. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.21 and a 12 month high of $137.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

