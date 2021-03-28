Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 139,816 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,816 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $20,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 95,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,755,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,176,000 after acquiring an additional 550,896 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 110,868 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01.

