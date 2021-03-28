Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 12,627 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 483,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $44,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000.

IJR stock traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $109.29. 4,713,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,526,441. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

