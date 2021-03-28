Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 169,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,833,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,040,000 after purchasing an additional 147,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,969. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.02 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

