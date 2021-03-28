Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 2,458 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,157,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,775,000 after buying an additional 82,097 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,123,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,817,000 after buying an additional 59,367 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 817,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,464,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 713,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,193,000 after buying an additional 47,140 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 528,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,957,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the period.

RODM stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.00. 336,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,166. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $30.01.

