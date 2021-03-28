Celer Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $513.79 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. Celer Network has a market cap of $513.79 million and approximately $190.74 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 51.4% higher against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for $0.0938 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00047958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.86 or 0.00618400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00065211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00023060 BTC.

Celer Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,479,764,458 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

