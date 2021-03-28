Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Tops $455.47 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. Celer Network has a market cap of $455.47 million and $171.17 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0831 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.17 or 0.00611740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00065620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024247 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,479,764,458 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.