CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CDW by 39.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of CDW by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,697,000 after purchasing an additional 61,276 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $167.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

