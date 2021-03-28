Castweet (CTT) Achieves Market Cap of $286,021.60

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $286,021.60 and approximately $180,646.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Castweet has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Castweet

Castweet (CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Castweet Coin Trading

