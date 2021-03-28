Castellan Group LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Castellan Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 1.7% of Castellan Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.00.

Shares of PH traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.59. 1,068,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,804. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $113.80 and a 52-week high of $321.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.