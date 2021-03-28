Castellan Group LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Castellan Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. Sysco makes up about 1.4% of Castellan Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,452,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in Sysco by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.63. 1,560,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,669. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,151.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.