Castellan Group LLC Invests $825,000 in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Castellan Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in IDACORP by 22.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

NYSE IDA traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.61. 553,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $102.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.