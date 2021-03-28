Castellan Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Castellan Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of EWG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,232. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $33.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.