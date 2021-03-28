Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAVA. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $46.57 on Friday. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after buying an additional 525,472 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 50.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 117,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

