Carnegie Clean Energy Limited (ASX:CCE) Insider Anthony Shields Sells 60,000,000 Shares

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited (ASX:CCE) insider Anthony Shields sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00), for a total transaction of A$360,000.00 ($257,142.86).

On Thursday, March 4th, Anthony Shields sold 224,314,810 shares of Carnegie Clean Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$1,570,203.67 ($1,121,574.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited develops and commercializes the CETO wave energy technology for converting ocean wave energy into zero-emission electricity worldwide. It also produces and sells clean renewable energy using solar and associated battery systems to the Department of Defense. Carnegie Clean Energy Limited has collaboration agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company to develop a reinforcement learning based controller for the CETO wave energy technology.

