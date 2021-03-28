Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Down 61.7% in March

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the February 28th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.481 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CABGY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

