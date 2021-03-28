CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Position Lessened by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.10% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 81.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 353,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 159,021 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $4,651,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.79 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

