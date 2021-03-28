Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) & DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Critical Comparison

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and DexCom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems $236.54 million 6.64 -$27.24 million ($0.79) -49.46 DexCom $1.48 billion 22.98 $101.10 million $1.84 191.70

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Cardiovascular Systems. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems -10.12% -11.43% -8.36% DexCom 12.69% 27.29% 10.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cardiovascular Systems and DexCom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems 0 0 7 0 3.00 DexCom 1 2 13 0 2.75

Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus price target of $47.57, indicating a potential upside of 21.76%. DexCom has a consensus price target of $443.07, indicating a potential upside of 25.61%. Given DexCom’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DexCom is more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of DexCom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DexCom beats Cardiovascular Systems on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary orbital atherectomy systems (OAS), a coronary artery disease (CAD) product designed to facilitate stent delivery in patients with CAD who are acceptable candidates for percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty or stenting due to severely calcified coronary artery lesions. The company has a partnership with Chansu Vascular Technologies, LLC to develop novel peripheral and coronary everolimus drug-coated balloons. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system. DexCom, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. DexCom, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

