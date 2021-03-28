Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carbios SAS in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

COOSF traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.70. 913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. Carbios SAS has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $75.05.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers. The company produces enzymated pellets for use in the production of biosourced and biodegradable plastics. It also recycles plastic waste into plastic materials; and produces polylactic acid.

