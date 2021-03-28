Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 225 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRSP opened at $111.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.20 and its 200-day moving average is $130.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $4,273,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,372,659.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,856. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.94.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.