Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 13,075 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 205.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,427 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after buying an additional 138,139 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $164.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 161.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $169.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $650,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,097,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

