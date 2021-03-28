Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,251 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 157.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 123,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,335,000 after buying an additional 75,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.45.

NYSE RE opened at $250.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.55. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $256.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

