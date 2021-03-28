Capstead Mortgage Co. (CMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Capstead Mortgage has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Capstead Mortgage has a payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Capstead Mortgage to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

Shares of Capstead Mortgage stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. Capstead Mortgage has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.66.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

