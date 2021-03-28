Capital Advantage Inc. Purchases 236 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. 17,126,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,037,994. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $228.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

