Capital Advantage Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Capital Advantage Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of MGC stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $139.99. 92,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,915. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $140.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.90.

