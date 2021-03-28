Capital Advantage Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 794,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,915,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,535,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 770,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,897,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $77.39. 9,913,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,172,801. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

