Cannell Capital LLC Takes $1.76 Million Position in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 168,343 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,100,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of USA Technologies stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.56 million, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

