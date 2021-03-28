Cannell Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the third quarter worth $50,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in CoreLogic by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLGX shares. Wolfe Research lowered CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

CLGX opened at $79.25 on Friday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.