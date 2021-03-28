Cannell Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333,333 shares during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas makes up about 2.1% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.85% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 536.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,605 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 65,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCF opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $858.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.70. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

