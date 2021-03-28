Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TELA stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $209.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $23.55.
TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELA. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 28,405 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 309,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.
TELA Bio Company Profile
TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
