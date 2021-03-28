Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TELA stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $209.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 13,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $190,836.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $376,912. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELA. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 28,405 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 309,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.