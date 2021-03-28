Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 211.7% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,611,000 after purchasing an additional 697,687 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of CALT stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.65 million and a PE ratio of -21.08.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CALT. HC Wainwright started coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.