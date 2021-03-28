CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CalAmp from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.65.

CAMP stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $385.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. CalAmp has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $12.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 337.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 26,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 35,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

