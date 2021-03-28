Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $113,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CZR opened at $87.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $106.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,346,650. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

