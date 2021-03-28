CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to post sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.55 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CACI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 17.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 2,242.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

CACI International stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.60. 275,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,111. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 12-month low of $190.16 and a 12-month high of $266.31.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

