Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $134,516,000 after buying an additional 514,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,775,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,021,000 after buying an additional 138,317 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,482,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,255,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,921,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,121,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

COG opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

