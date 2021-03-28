Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 631,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,963 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $25,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 95,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,832.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 455,373 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,832,000 after purchasing an additional 627,441 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,581,000 after purchasing an additional 288,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

In other news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

