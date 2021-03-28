BTRS Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BTRS in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BTRS’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $14.41 on Friday. BTRS has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

