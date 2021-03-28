Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMX. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,413,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,487,000 after buying an additional 315,686 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,753,000 after buying an additional 234,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 234,220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 160,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,437,000 after buying an additional 74,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMX. Zacks Investment Research cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

AMX opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.